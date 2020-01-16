Spain Wants Suit Over €42M Renewable Energy Award Tossed

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- Spain has asked a D.C. federal court to toss litigation filed by a Luxembourg renewable energy investor to enforce a €41.8 million ($46.56 million) arbitral award over revoked economic incentives, arguing that the award is invalid under European Union law. In urging the court to dismiss the lawsuit filed by 9REN Holding SARL, Spain on Wednesday pointed to the seminal opinion issued by Europe's top court in the Achmea case in 2018, in which it concluded that the arbitration clause in a Dutch-Slovak investment treaty is contrary to EU law since it allows international tribunals to rule on EU law issues....

