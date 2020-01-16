Brown Rudnick Wants $300M Malpractice Suit Tossed

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 3:06 PM EST) -- Brown Rudnick LLP is hitting back against a suit that claims the firm botched a $300 million clawback claim against the bankrupt Lyondell Chemical Co., calling the malpractice allegations little more than "Monday morning quarterbacking" and a ham-fisted attempt to avoid paying fees. In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, Brown Rudnick said Lyondell trustee Mark E. Holliday's argument that the firm could have "easily" clinched the $300 million clawback claim if it had merely shifted its focus during trial is a gross oversimplification of an extremely complex case. "At bottom, the complaint is a transparent attempt to immunize the trust...

