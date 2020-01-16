Insys Wins OK For Ch. 11 Plan With Opioid Recovery Trust

Law360, Wilmington (January 16, 2020, 2:33 PM EST) -- Bankrupt drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc. secured confirmation in Delaware on Thursday for a Chapter 11 liquidation and recovery trust that could initially make $160 million available for victims of an opioid epidemic whose potential claims could climb into the billions. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross approved the plan, which could be effective within two weeks, after denying objections to a provision giving some nondebtor third parties releases from liability without the consent of wiped-out stockholders. As approved, the debtor's second amended plan consolidates all of the current and potential future recovery assets of Insys into a pool, from which payments will...

