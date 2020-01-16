Justices Told $7B Pipeline Can't Cross Appalachian Trail

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- Conservation groups told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that the Appalachian National Scenic Trail is clearly part of the National Park System, which means the U.S. Forest Service didn't have the authority to grant developers of the $7 billion Atlantic Coast gas pipeline a right-of-way across the trail. The government claims that the Fourth Circuit misinterpreted the Mineral Leasing Act when it found in 2018 that the Appalachian Trail was part of the National Park System and that the Forest Service didn’t have the power to grant a right-of-way for the controversial project. But the feds' arguments “rely on a fiction that...

