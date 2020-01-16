DOT To Launch 5.9 GHz Pilot Program Despite FCC Reorg

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a pilot program to connect emergency response vehicles to the 5.9 GHz auto-safety band, a move that coincides with the agency's fight to stop the Federal Communications Commission's planned spectrum reallocation in the band. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao told transit researchers Wednesday her agency will allocate nearly $38 million “to equip emergency response vehicles, transit vehicles and related infrastructure” with connected-vehicle technology that helps prevent crashes. The new program will run on the 5.9 GHz band, which is currently dedicated solely to auto safety communications, although a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration spokesperson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS