Loosened NJ Towing Law Doesn't Nix Old Class Actions

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 4:22 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday said a change to state law that lets towing companies charge fees approved by a municipality instead of only those greenlit by a state official cannot be retroactively applied to allow two towing businesses to escape proposed class actions over their fees. In mostly affirming a June 2018 appellate decision in favor of car owners suing over fees charged for the nonconsensual towing of their vehicles, the state’s highest court shot down a bid by Nick’s Towing Service Inc. and B&C Towing Inc. to apply a legislative amendment to the state’s Predatory Towing Prevention Act...

