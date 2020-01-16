Turkey And Chicken Price Suits Can't Flock Together, Cos. Say

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- Perdue, Cargill and other turkey producers have said there's no reason antitrust allegations against them must be heard by the same judge overseeing a similar sprawling case over chicken prices. The chicken litigation and this case are pending in the same Illinois federal district court and may involve similar price-fixing allegations, but they involve different products, witnesses and parties, the turkey suppliers said Wednesday. They argue transferring the case could end up causing "substantial delay" to the chicken litigation, which began in 2016. And they said a reassignment bid is premature, as not all defendants in the turkey case have even been served yet....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS