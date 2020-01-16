Colgate, Auto Parts Cos. Settle Asbestos Case To Avert Trial

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 12:37 PM EST) -- Colgate-Palmolive and several auto parts companies on Wednesday informed a California court that they had settled claims that asbestos in Colgate's talc products and auto parts had caused a woman’s fatal mesothelioma, skirting a trial that had been set to begin this week. In a brief minute order, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Paul D. Herbert noted that the parties had informed him via email that they had reached a settlement. The judge vacated the trial, which was supposed to have begun Monday but was held off for the settlement discussions. He set a dismissal compliance hearing for Oct. 7....

