Colgate Settles Asbestos-In-Talc Case At Edge Of Trial

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 12:37 PM EST) -- Colgate-Palmolive and several auto parts companies on Wednesday informed a California court that they had settled claims that asbestos in Colgate’s talc products and auto parts had caused a woman’s fatal mesothelioma, skirting a trial that was set to begin this week. In a brief minute order, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Paul D. Herbert noted that the parties had informed him via email that they had reached a settlement. The judge vacated the trial, which was supposed to have already begun, and set a dismissal compliance hearing for October 7. Details of the settlement were not available, and attorneys for...

