Unauthorized Immigrants Can Be Urged To Stay, Justices Told

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court must strike down a 1986 federal statute making it a felony to encourage unauthorized immigrants to remain in the country because it's too broad and criminalizes a wide range of constitutionally protected speech, an immigration consultant at the center of the dispute has argued. Evelyn Sineneng-Smith, a former California immigration consultant convicted under the statute, ostensibly for defrauding her clients, urged the justices in a brief Wednesday to affirm the Ninth Circuit's December 2018 holding that Section 1324 of Title 8 of the U.S. Code is overbroad and violates the First Amendment by designating her actions as fraud and...

