Mexico Must Share Quinn Emanuel Probe Info In $700M Case

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- Mexico must disclose whether it's investigating alleged improprieties committed by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP stemming from its representation of U.S. investors seeking at least $700 million from the country in arbitration over terminated oil rig lease agreements, an international tribunal has ruled. The tribunal asked Mexico to provide "concrete information" about the existence of any investigation into Quinn Emanuel focusing on whether its attorneys used information from another firm client to prepare the notice of arbitration in the current proceeding, in which investors in an offshore drilling platform company accuse Mexico of improperly terminating lease agreements. The arbitrators have...

