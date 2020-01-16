GM Truck Emissions-Cheating Cases Consolidated In Mich.

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has consolidated 26 suits into existing litigation alleging General Motors conspired with auto parts maker Robert Bosch LLC to install emissions-cheating devices in Silverado and Sierra trucks, saying the cases largely involve overlapping racketeering and fraud claims. U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington issued an order Wednesday consolidating the 26 suits covering 2,700 plaintiffs that exponentially expands the proposed class claims in the so-called Duramax Diesel Litigation. The consumers claim GM and Bosch conspired to install defeat devices in Silverado and Sierra diesel vehicles that kept the trucks' emissions within legal limits during test conditions to fool...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS