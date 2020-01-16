Gov't To Pay $1M To End Suit Over Patient's Fatal Cancer

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday approved a $995,000 settlement to resolve a suit accusing a federally funded health clinic in Brooklyn of failing to timely diagnose a man's stomach cancer that caused his death. U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann signed off on the deal to end a Federal Tort Claims Act suit accusing medical staff at Lutheran Family Health Centers Park Ridge of failing to timely diagnose patient Raul Melendez's gastric cancer, which spread to other areas of the body and caused his 2014 death. The federal government agreed to pay Melendez's family, including two minor children, an...

