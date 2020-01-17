Bradley Arant Nabs Former Assistant US Atty In NC

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- A former assistant U.S. attorney has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP as a partner in the firm's government enforcement and investigations practice group. Jonathan Ferry's practice focuses on Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act, or FIRREA, violations, procurement and mortgage fraud, in addition to fraud concerning the Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the firm said in an announcement on Thursday. He's also an expert in health care laws and regulations. Ferry, who started in the firm's Charlotte, North Carolina, office earlier this week, told Law360 on Friday that he joined Bradley Arant...

