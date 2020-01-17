Bloomberg Beats AI Company’s Trade Secret Theft Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge handed a victory to Bloomberg by dismissing the remainder of artificial intelligence firm iSentium’s suit accusing the financial and media company of misappropriating its trade secrets and breaking contract terms. The startup had accused Bloomberg Finance LP of using its trade secrets to copy a tool for predicting stock prices by analyzing Twitter comments but U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel of the Southern District of New York said in an opinion Thursday granting summary judgment to Bloomberg that iSentium waited too long to bring the suit. ISentium’s October 2017 suit alleged that it reached an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS