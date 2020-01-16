Tata Urges 7th Circ. To Toss $420M Trade Secrets Verdict

Law360, Chicago (January 16, 2020, 3:54 PM EST) -- Units of Indian superconglomerate Tata Group told the Seventh Circuit that they shouldn't have to pay more than $400 million in damages to Wisconsin-based Epic Systems Corp. for ripping off its health care software, saying Epic hadn't shown evidence of any compensable injury at trial. Counsel for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Tata America International Corp. told the panel that Epic made its damages case on the basis that Tata used its trade secrets to develop or improve a competitive software product. At best, all Tata did was use Epic information to compile a list of software features for a comparative...

