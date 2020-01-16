Fed. Circ. Rejects Death Benefits Bid By Cop’s Fiancee

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- The fiancee of a deceased San Diego sheriff’s deputy lost her bid to collect death benefits when the Federal Circuit on Thursday found there was evidence showing the officer’s mother and ex-girlfriend were the ones listed on his life insurance policy. A three-judge panel backed a decision by the Bureau of Justice Assistance — a unit of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs — that Karen Li couldn’t collect death benefits because of the death of sheriff’s deputy Kenneth Collier, to whom she was engaged when he died on the job in February 2010. The panel said that...

