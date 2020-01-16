Ex-REIT Exec Tells Wary 2nd Circ. Witness Hid Payment Offer

Law360, New York (January 16, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit looked tempted Thursday to erase the conviction of ex-real estate trust executive Brian Block, after the former chief financial officer's lawyer accused a key trial witness of hiding an offer of financial support that came from a friend who filed a whistleblower complaint against Block's former company. U.S. Circuit Judges Robert A. Katzmann, Peter W. Hall and Richard J. Sullivan all expressed concern at oral arguments as Block challenged his June 2017 conviction on charges that he schemed to inflate earnings while CFO of American Realty Capital Properties, now Vereit Inc., by $13 million in 2014. Block's lawyer,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS