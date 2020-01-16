Dick’s Customer Says Faulty Crossbow Sliced His Fingers

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- An Illinois man is suing Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. after a crossbow he purchased from the retailer unexpectedly discharged and ripped through his fingers despite the safety being engaged, according to a lawsuit removed to federal court Thursday. Brad Jarvis of Catlin, Illinois, initially brought his product liability and negligence claims against Dick's and the manufacturer of the crossbow, Ravin Crossbows LLC, in Illinois state court. In the Dec. 11 complaint, Jarvis says that a month after he purchased the weapon, it jammed up on him while he was shooting in his backyard. He says he turned the safety on and...

