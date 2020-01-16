Wells Fargo Won't Settle With Calif. Class In Mortgage Suit

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo told a California federal judge on Thursday that it is not open to negotiating a settlement with only a Californian class of mortgage borrowers who claim they were wrongfully denied a loan modification. The bank said in a letter to U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup that a classwide settlement with the Californian borrowers would not actually advance the litigation that continues to play out against other multistate and national classes alleging that Wells Fargo NA allowed a software glitch to deny them mortgage aid. "Even if feasible (despite the discussed obstacles), a California classwide settlement would leave open...

