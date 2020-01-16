BART Not Liable For Robbery, Says Calif. Appeals Court

Law360, San Francisco (January 16, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court panel disagreed Wednesday with a woman's contention that Bay Area Rapid Transit had breached its duty to protect her from harm when she was robbed on a train platform in Oakland, California, affirming a trial court’s judgment that BART isn’t liable. At the time of the attack and robbery, plaintiff Kathryn Cissney had not yet become a BART passenger, the panel ruled. “Merely standing on a BART platform waiting for a train to arrive does not establish that the carrier, before it has taken affirmative steps to accept a passenger onto a train, has a heightened...

