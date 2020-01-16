FBI Will Now Alert State Officials If Election System Breached

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- The FBI said Thursday that, in a change of policy, it will now notify state election officials when malicious actors are believed to have breached local election systems, in an effort to improve communication about security threats as the 2020 election season approaches. The new policy calls for federal officials to alert a state's chief election official of "credible cyber threats to local election infrastructure," the FBI said in a news release. The FBI in the past had alerted local governments, who own and operate local election systems, of suspected breaches without looping in the state officials ultimately in charge of certifying state...

