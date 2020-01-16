Calif. Trucking Group Wins Injunction On Dynamex Law

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday blocked enforcement of a controversial Golden State law that raises the bar for legally classifying workers as independent contractors, agreeing with a trucking group that the law upends motor carrier operations and flies in the face of federal law. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez granted the California Trucking Association's bid for a preliminary injunction barring Assembly Bill 5 from being enforced against motor carriers and owner-operators in the trucking industry while the CTA presses forward with its suit seeking to invalidate the new law. Judge Benitez, who already issued a temporary restraining order on...

