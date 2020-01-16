Ariana Grande Sings 'I Want It, I Got It,' But Did She Steal It?

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- Ariana Grande might write her own checks, but she doesn’t write what she sings, a New York hip hop artist alleges in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court accusing the pop singer of stealing the hook and chorus of her 2019 song “7 Rings.” Three years ago, hip hop artist and songwriter Jason Stone, known as “DOT,” wrote and recorded “You Need It, I Got It” at a studio in New York City in January 2017 and registered and copyrighted the song, according to the lawsuit. Stone also created a music video for the song, which was viewed more...

