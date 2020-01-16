Mich. Privacy Law Covers Out-Of-State Readers, Judge Says

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 11:02 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Thursday refused to ax a putative class action accusing magazine publisher Crain Communications of unlawfully disclosing subscribers' personal information to third parties, finding that plaintiffs need not live in Michigan to bring claims under the state's reader privacy law. Crain had argued that plaintiff Gary Lin, an Autoweek subscriber and Virginia resident, lacked standing to press his claims under Michigan's Personal Privacy Protection Act because the law protects only those who reside in the state and Lin had separately failed to demonstrate that he was harmed by Crain's alleged disclosure and sale of his personal reading information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS