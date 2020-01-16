Ex-Barbados Official Convicted Of Money Laundering Charges

Law360, New York (January 16, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- A New York federal jury on Thursday convicted a former minister for the government of Barbados on money laundering charges for purportedly funneling bribes he took from an insurance company through U.S. banks. A jury of five women and seven men found Donville Inniss guilty of two counts of money laundering and one count of money laundering conspiracy, following less than two hours of deliberations. Prosecutors say Inniss, a former member of the Parliament of Barbados and the Minister of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development, accepted about $36,000 in bribes from the Insurance Corp. of Barbados Ltd. in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS