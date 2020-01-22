Energy Storage As A Transmission Asset In Regional Markets

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- Electric storage is unique because it can operate as both a generation and demand resource. Electric storage resources provide tangible value to the grid: They can stabilize the grid with voltage and reactive support, and ease the integration of intermittent resources.[1] Although electric storage resources can provide significant benefits to regional electricity markets, their participation in these markets has been limited or restricted, due to the absence of appropriate market regulation. To overcome these restrictions, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued FERC Order No. 841, which attempts to remove barriers to the participation of electric storage resources in regional capacity, energy...

