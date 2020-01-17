Riddell Can't Dodge High School Football Player's Death Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 1:52 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge said helmet maker Riddell Inc. must face a lawsuit alleging that its football helmets were defective and led to the death by suicide of a former high school football player, rejecting the company's arguments that the player's mother filed the suit too late. In a one-paragraph order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman wrote that after considering the briefs and responses between Riddell parent company BRG Sports Inc. and Letitia Wilbourn, he found it appropriate to deny BRG’s motion to dismiss based on the statute of limitations. Judge Pittman did not give his reasons for...

