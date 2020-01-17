PTAB Upholds 1 Realtime Patent In Netflix Row, Axes Another

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- In two decisions this week that could affect Realtime's sprawling district court patent battle against a slew of tech companies, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board upheld all claims in a patent covering digital coding and decoding but invalidated claims in a related patent. In a decision Tuesday upholding Realtime Adaptive Streaming LLC's U.S. Patent No. 9,578,298, the board said Netflix Inc., which challenged 19 claims in the patent on five different grounds, had tried to "improperly shift the burden" to Realtime to prove validity. The board's final written decision shot down Netflix's argument that there was no evidence in the...

