Napoli Bern Seeks New Trial In Asbestos Fee Dispute

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- A dozen defunct law firms connected to New York plaintiffs attorney Paul Napoli have asked a Maryland federal court to overturn a jury verdict that they are on the hook for $1.5 million in a dispute over unpaid referral fees in an asbestos case. The firms told the court on Thursday that the evidence did not support Keyes Law Firm LLC's claims that Napoli Bern Ripka Shkolnik LLP had ever assigned liability to the other firms or that they were acting as Napoli Bern's alter ego, saying the judge should either hand victory to the firms or order a new trial....

