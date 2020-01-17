Ribbon Communications Investor Sues To Block $456M Deal

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- An investor filed a lawsuit in Delaware federal court Thursday seeking to block Ribbon Communications Inc.’s proposed $456 million acquisition of ECI Telecom Group Ltd., claiming not enough information has been disclosed for stockholders to make an informed vote on the transaction. In his proposed class action filed against Ribbon and its directors, stockholder Eric Sabatini says a proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this month soliciting shareholder support for the proposal was lacking in crucial financial projections. “The omissions and false and misleading statements in the proxy statement are material in that a reasonable stockholder will consider...

