Boeing Max Pilots Can't Be Anonymous In Lost Wages Suits

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 4:53 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled that international pilots can't anonymously sue Boeing for allegedly misrepresenting the safety of its 737 Max jets, ordering the pilots be unmasked before they can press ahead with consolidated litigation seeking lost wages from the grounded jets. U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger said Thursday the pilots who flew 737 Max planes that didn’t crash, but sued Boeing anyway alleging they were injured by the possibility of crashing, could no longer hide behind their anonymity. Judge Seeger explained that federal rules establish that every court pleading “must name all parties” and ordered the pilots to file...

