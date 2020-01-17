Honeywell Covers Retirees' Health Care To End Benefits Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 2:50 PM EST) -- Honeywell Inc. has agreed to pick up the tab for lifetime health care and pay six-figure damages to retirees who worked at a Connecticut plant, following an August Second Circuit ruling that barred the company from shutting off those workers' benefits. The class of former employees asked a Connecticut federal judge Friday to sign off on the deal, which requires Honeywell to provide lifetime benefits to former workers who retired after a collective bargaining pact expired June 6, 1997. Honeywell will also have to pay $103,934 to those workers who claim they suffered damages because they lacked benefits, and $658,566 in fees...

