Radio Group Pushes Split Market View In Music Rights Row

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- A U.S. magistrate judge was wrong to dismiss discovery claims from a radio station buyers coalition that sought a performance rights group's sales information because she based her ruling on an improper definition of the market, the buyers group told a California federal judge. Radio Music License Committee Inc., which negotiates with performance rights organizations to use licenses on behalf of its member radio stations, said Thursday the magistrate judge got the market definition wrong Jan. 2 when she rejected competing discovery motions from RMLC and performance rights group Global Music Rights LLC. But RMLC's assertion of an incorrect market definition is not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS