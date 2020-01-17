Scrapped Experts Can't Return In NJ Accutane Case

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court refused to bring back two scrapped expert witnesses for Accutane users who claim the Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. drug caused them to develop ulcerative colitis, ruling that state Supreme Court precedent in related Accutane litigation justified keeping their testimony out of the case. A three-judge panel on Friday rejected the Accutane users' claim that a Superior Court judge made credibility determinations about testimony on the link between the acne medication and their gastrointestinal distress that were better left to a jury. Instead, the appeals court invoked the justices’ August 2018 decision that two expert witnesses for...

