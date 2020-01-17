Chevron Owes $18B Arbitration Payout, Saudis Tell 9th Circ.

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- Saudi families claiming to be the titleholders of oil lands leased to a Chevron Corp. predecessor have urged the Ninth Circuit to enforce a $17.9 billion arbitration award against the oil giant, saying the lower court wrongly concluded it lacked jurisdiction and relied on "incompetent and not credible evidence." In a 54-page opening brief Thursday, the heirs of the late Sheikhs Abdullah Al-Solaiman Al-Hamdan and Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Oarqani said U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White wrongly concluded that federal courts do not have the authority to enforce the arbitration award against Chevron. The heirs say the judge also then went...

