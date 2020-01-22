What To Know Before Enforcing A Nicotine-Free Workplace

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Certain employers might prefer to avoid hiring nicotine users: smokers, dippers and vapers alike. U-Haul International Inc. will do so, with its policy going into effect on Feb. 1. Thus, this is an opportune moment to examine why employers might consider doing likewise, the legal ramifications of such policies and the alternatives to healthier workforces. Is there practical merit to such a ban? On its face, there is a business case to be made. Studies have shown that nicotine use is detrimental to one’s health. A simple Google search reveals an array of health issues linked to tobacco, such as cancer,...

