Liberty Tax Beats Investors' Suit Over CEO Misconduct Claims

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- A proposed class action against Liberty Tax Inc. failed to show that the company's stock price was hurt by turmoil connected to misconduct claims against the company's founder, a New York federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis dismissed the shareholder action against the tax preparation company, its former chief executive John Hewitt and its former chief financial officer Kathleen Donovan, ruling that an amended complaint by lead plaintiff IBEW Local 98 Pension Fund did not properly show either material misrepresentation by Liberty Tax or loss causation for its investors. Judge Garaufis said Friday that public statements cited...

