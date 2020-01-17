Dish Says PE Firm That Owns Cox Tried To Dodge Contract

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 10:22 PM EST) -- Dish Network LLC accused private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC of gaming the timing of its acquisition of Cox Media Group and another broadcaster so that Cox could renegotiate its contract with Dish at a higher rate. In an Illinois state court suit filed Jan. 15, Dish said Apollo used "a façade of transactions" among several subsidiaries and affiliates in an attempt to position the private equity firm so that it could renegotiate the Cox contract two years before it would otherwise have expired. According to Dish, Apollo used a subsidiary to acquire television station owner Northwest Broadcasting slightly before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS