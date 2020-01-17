No Standing For Kids In Climate Case, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 12:32 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit said Friday that although a group of children would have a strong enough case to go to trial on claims their future is endangered by the federal government's failure to act to curb climate change, courts simply don’t have the power to fix those policies. One of the 21 youth plaintiffs speaks at a news conference on Dec. 11, 2017. The Ninth Circuit on Friday threw out the kids’ suit, saying it can’t give them the relief they’re seeking. (AP) The legislative and executive branches of government are the only ones with the power to redress the kids'...

