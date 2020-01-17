Consumers Say XL Entities Liable For $267M TCPA Judgment

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- A class of consumers urged a California federal judge to deny XL American Inc. and XL Group Ltd.’s bid to remove themselves from a suit over a $267 million Telephone Consumer Protection Act award, saying the insurers were heavily involved. The certified classes said Thursday that the court has jurisdiction over the two XL units and their affiliate, Indian Harbor, which insured a debt collector that violated the TCPA for its robocalls in the underlying case. The consumers said XL America collects and processes claim information and that XL Group oversaw “nearly every aspect of the TCPA litigation.” The claims employee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS