High Court ERISA Case Has States, Pharmacies On Edge

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- Many local pharmacists have seen it. The letter has spread across the country, landing in the mailbox of one independent pharmacy after another. It begins on a buddy-buddy note. "I'm a pharmacist myself," the letter opens. "I know what independents are experiencing right now: declining reimbursements, increasing costs, a more complex regulatory environment." Independent pharmacies across the country, who say they're struggling to survive due to pharmacy benefit managers' reimbursement practices, have received letters like this from CVS, according to a pharmacists' group. Then it goes in for the kill: "Mounting challenges like these make selling your store to CVS Pharmacy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS