Texas High Court Takes Up Concrete Rivals Defamation Case

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court announced Friday it would review a South Texas concrete block manufacturer's argument that a $2 million defamation verdict was based on speculative damages estimates from its rival's expert witness. The court will hear oral arguments Feb. 26 as Innovative Block of South Texas Ltd. aims to wipe out a jury's finding it caused more than $2 million in damage to rival Valley Builders Supply Inc., which operated as Valley Block and Brick, by making defamatory statements about Valley Block's products, which caused the manufacturer to shut down. Innovative Block argued in a January 2019 petition for review...

