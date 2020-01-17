Sidley, Goldberg Weprin Steer $79M Brooklyn Loan

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP represented M&T Bank in connection with its $78.75 million loan to Goldberg Weprin-counseled Two Trees Management for three properties in New York where the developer is seeking to build a residential project, according to records made public on Friday. The loan from Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co. is for 105 and 87 River St. and 4 N. First Street in Brooklyn, where Two Trees is seeking to build a two-tower residential project. The project is slated to include 750 market-rate rental apartments and 250 affordable units, as well as retail space, a water park and a public beach....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS