$8B Risperdal Verdict Slashed To $6.8M

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 1:21 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia County judge agreed Friday to cut an $8 billion punitive damages verdict against a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary to $6.8 million in a landmark case over side effects associated with the antipsychotic drug Risperdal. Judge Kenneth Powell in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas sided with arguments from J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. that the $8 billion in damages returned in October was outsized when compared with the $680,000 that Nicholas Murray, a Maryland man who claimed he grew breasts after taking Risperdal as a child, was awarded in compensatory damages in the case more than four years...

