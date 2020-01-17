10th Circ. Says ADT Contract Clause Bars Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing home security company ADT of causing a customer's death in a house fire, saying in a published opinion that a contractual provision setting a one-year time limit for civil claims was valid and enforceable. The three-judge Tenth Circuit panel unanimously affirmed a Kansas federal judge's decision to grant ADT LLC's motion to dismiss in a suit accusing the company of causing the death of customer Elizabeth Frost, who died of smoke inhalation in August 2016 as a result of an accidental fire at her home. Frost's family filed suit in...

