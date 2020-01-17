Owner of Bankrupt Golf Co. Held In Contempt In Patent Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday held the owner of defunct golf company King Par Corp. in contempt for failing to answer a discovery request after a rival company won an $8.9 million verdict on allegations that King Par had stolen the rival's design for a golf bag. In a three-page order, U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa told William Baird he has seven days to respond to interrogatories served by Izzo Golf Inc. in August after the judge turned in the judgment ordering Baird to pay up. In the August judgment, Judge Siragusa found that Baird was personally liable as...

