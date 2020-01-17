PornHub Sued For Not Captioning 'Sexy Cop' And Other Vids

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- PornHub is breaking the law by not providing closed captioning for hearing-impaired users on all of its videos, a deaf man told a New York federal court Thursday, hitting the pornography site with a proposed class action alleging he's been excluded from "full and equal participation." New York resident Yaroslav Suris said in his complaint that PornHub and two of its sister porn sites, RedTube and YouPorn, have violated the American with Disabilities Act by denying millions of deaf and hearing-impaired users access to the audio portions of videos on their sites. All three sites are operated by MindGeek Holding SARL, a...

