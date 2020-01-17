Philip Morris Avoids Punitives After $2.5M Cancer Verdict

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- A Florida jury on Friday declined to impose punitive damages on Philip Morris after previously finding the tobacco company was to blame for a 41-year-old longtime cigarette smoker's death from lung cancer and awarding the man's daughter $2.5 million. On Thursday the Duval County jury had determined that Philip Morris was to blame for Gil Cuddihee's death in 1994 and awarded his daughter, Sabrina Cuddihee, $2.5 million in compensatory damages. In its Thursday verdict, the jury found that Cuddihee had been addicted to cigarettes and had relied to his detriment on statements about the purported safety of cigarettes made by tobacco...

