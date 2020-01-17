EU Mulls Temporary Ban On Face ID Tech In Public Places

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- The European Commission is weighing a temporary ban on both public entities' and private companies' using facial recognition technology in public places, amid privacy concerns about the mass monitoring of EU citizens, a report made public Friday shows. A draft of a Commission white paper shows that, as part of a new regulatory framework for artificial intelligence, EU officials are considering adopting a three- to five-year ban on the technology while officials study its risks, which include the possibility that subjecting EU citizens to facial recognition in public violates the EU's General Data Privacy Regulation. The draft white paper, leaked to...

